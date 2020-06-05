Rain From Cristobal Will Hold Off Until Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A weak cold front will push through the area tonight, behind it, rain chances will be lower for Saturday & Sunday. A few pop up storms are possible each afternoon, otherwise, expect a mix of sun & clouds, with highs around 90 and lows in the 70s.
By Monday, Tropical Storm Cristobal will have made landfall in Louisiana. As the storm pushes northward into lower Mississippi River Valley, deep tropical moisture will surge into the Valley. This means higher rain chances are expected, especially next Monday through Wednesday. Any serious impacts from Cristobal will remain well south & west of the WTVM viewing area.
