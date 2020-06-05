Safe Kids Columbus gives over 100 bike helmets to children in the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local organization gave out free bike helmets to children Friday.
Safe Kids Columbus hosted a drive-thru helmet giveaway at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown West Building.
Participants were asked to stay inside their vehicles for the entire event and for there to be a child present to receive a free helmet. Over 100 helmets were given out.
Social distancing was practiced throughout the event and there was disposable paper measuring tape to measure children’s heads for proper helmet size. All volunteer wore masks and gloves.
