Sherrie Aaron in the race for Muscogee County School Board District 3

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election day in Georgia is approaching.
Vying for a seat on the Muscogee County School Board is Sherrie Aaron, hoping to represent District 3.
Aaron is a mother and businesswoman and said she wants to continue her work with children. Facing off against incumbent Vanessa Jackson, Aaron shared why she feels she is the best candidate.
"The voters should check my name not only because I am present, I am accessible. I have a wonderful passion, care, and love for children,” said Aaron.
She said one primary goal is to get children back in school after the coronavirus pandemic. Aaron said it’s also important to focus on technological issues and internet access for students.
Voters will also get the chance to make a decision on the ESPLOST when casting ballots.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.