Smiths Station community gathers for unity walk against racism and division

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - East Alabama families came together for a unity walk in solidarity against racism and division Thursday. The Smiths Station walk was hosted by Mayor Bubba Copeland and community member Vincent Hunter.
One Phenix City woman said it was great to see the community come together.
“It’s amazing to me. I just see everyone out here, white, black, all type of races just out here together. It made me feel great," said Pat Potasi.
Neighbors of all races and ethnicities walked from Mount Baptist Olive Church to the Smiths Station Government Center, with messages on signs, from Black Lives Matter to the name of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police.
A local pastor said taking action as a community sends a strong message.
“During this time, it’s in season. How can we say we’re coming together for corona and allow injustice to take a forefront among God’s people? Action is speaking louder than words when we come together as one," said Pastor Eunice Lyles.
Another Phenix City woman said she joined in on the unity walk after seeing violence because of fear of her skin color and others that look like her.
“Honestly, you shouldn’t judge somebody by the way they look because we’re probably the most caring people in this world, so I came to just speak up for my community for those who are scared to speak," said Mya Brooks.
Following the walk, community members gathered to hear from city leaders and to pray together. Mayor Copeland announced that June 4 will be an annual day for a unity walk in the area.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.