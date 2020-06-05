Twins share salutatorian rank at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two teens are making history in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Twins Maggie and Troy Espirtu of St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School have both made salutatorian for the 2019-2020 school year. Both took different career paths in school and ended up with the same GPA.
The twins agree that when it came to hard work, they both helped each other out.
"We had heard that he had received the title first, so it was really a special moment to hear that we had both tied for it," said Maggie.
"I've always have had a special bond with Maggie, but in particular, our parents have had a great role in instilling great roles and great values, hard work, and making sure that we had our priorities straight," said Troy.
Troy is a math and science guy heading the Georgia Tech and Maggie is an English student heading to Georgia.
