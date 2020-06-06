All Eyes On Cristobal

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A weak cold front will pushed through the area overnight, behind it, rain chances will be lower for Saturday & Sunday. A few pop up storms are possible each afternoon, though there will be plenty of high clouds around the area from Cristobal, which will keep our highs in the 80s.
By Monday, Tropical Storm Cristobal will have made landfall in Louisiana. As the storm pushes northward into lower Mississippi River Valley, deep tropical moisture will surge into the Valley. This means higher rain chances are expected, especially next Monday through Wednesday. Any serious impacts from Cristobal will remain well south & west of the WTVM viewing area.
Another cold front arrives next weekend, bringing drier air, and lots of sunshine!
