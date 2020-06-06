Family, friends gather to celebrate LaFayette pastor’s 28th anniversary

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - Members of Mount Zion Baptist Church held a Pandemic Pastoral Parade to celebrate a very special milestone for Pastor Melvin Owens.
Pastor Melvin Owens has been serving as pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church for 28 years.
Church family, friends and first responders held a drive-thru parade at the church in LaFayette. The event was originally scheduled for in-person during a Sunday service, however coronavirus had different plans.
Pastor Owens and his wife haven’t had the chance to be in the presence of church members amid the pandemic.
“There are many who seek positions that they’re not prepared for but when I think of what God did December 1991 and bringing me to this place, allowing me the privilege of shepherding his flock, there is no doubt,” said Pastor Melvin Owens.
Pastor Owens was the bodyguard for former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville and Gene Chizik.
