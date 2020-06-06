LaGrange man in custody for child cruelty after 4-year-old accidentally shot by sibling

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted in LaGrange for child cruelty was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Hogansville.
Leemarkese Melson, 28, is accused of leaving a loaded gun in the reach of children that police believe was used by a six-year-old child to accidentally shoot a four-year-old sibling in the face.
The incident happened in May at a residence on Kelley Street.
Melson is charged with cruelty to a child, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering evidence. He was booked into the Troup County Jail.
The injured child is in stable but critical condition at an Atlanta hospital.
