One person injured in overnight shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are investigating a shooting on Washington Street that left one person injured.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Washington Street in reference to a shooting around 11:51 p.m. on June 5.
Officers made contact with 25-year-old Dylan Harris who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Harris was transported to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
