Over 19,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health released its updated numbers for confirmed coronavirus cases around the state.
As of Saturday, there are over 19,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama. Over 245,000 people have been tested. Within the last 14 days, ADPH says there have been over 5,500 new cases and over 72,000 tests conducted.
Since March 13 there have been 1,993 hospitalizations statewide. There have been a presumed 11,395 recoveries.
ADPH reports 685 deaths related to the death statewide.
The latest Montgomery County numbers show there are close to 2,000 confirmed cases with over 11,000 tests conducted. The latest numbers also show 47 coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
As for the four area hospitals in Montgomery/Prattville, there are 169 patients with COVID-19: 49 at Jackson Hospital, 74 at Baptist South, 28 at Baptist East, 18 at Prattville Baptist. These are the largest to date for Baptist South and Prattville Baptist. There are an additional 32 inpatients across all facilities who are awaiting test results.
Saturday, the ADPH announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with ADPH and its vendor resolved issues related to delays in the national surveillance system. The delays affected the number of cases and tested reported on this dashboard. The delays were due to a large increase in the volume of COVID-19 laboratory results.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.