Cristobal Making Landfall Today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tropical Storm Cristobal will make landfall this evening in Louisiana, passing well southwest of the Chattahoochee Valley. However, deep tropical moisture from Cristobal will bring lots of cloud cover, and higher rain chances over the next few days. Rain coverage will remain in the 30-40% range, with the best rain chances south for today. Rain chances look higher Monday through Wednesday, with scattered to numerous storms expected.