One dead after shooting on Monroe Ave. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A shooting in Opelika has left one man dead, but police have already identified a suspect.
Officers were called to the intersection of Monroe Ave. and Talladega St. at approximately 9:45 p.m. on June 6 where they found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the Emergency Room at East Alabama Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Police say they have a suspect, but did not say whether or not that person is in custody.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact OPD at 334-705-5220.
