South Columbus church celebrates 2020 high school graduates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A south Columbus church is celebrating high school graduates in a unique way as they’ve had to miss out on traditional graduation ceremonies due to the pandemic.
South Columbus United Methodist Church Pastor Reggie Williams says they do a graduation celebration for their seniors every year. He says Sunday would have been the date they would have done the celebration inside the church with pomp and circumstance, but instead they took the celebration outside.
“I can only imagine if I were one of them. You know, if this had happened in my senior year, but they have made the best of it. They are real champs and they deserve this honor so, it’s exciting for us," said Pastor Williams.
Instead of a traditional graduation celebration for the seniors at South Columbus United Methodist Church, church members blared their horns as they drove up to congratulate seniors and give them gifts.
“I’m glad I had the support of my church members. It was a moment that I won’t forget. It really made my graduation something special," said Keyunsae Peebles, a Carver High School graduate.
“We couldn’t experience things like senior trip and graduation practice and stuff like that, but it’s nice to see everybody out here supporting us and stuff like that with a parade so, it kind of makes up for it," explained Dexter Williams who graduated from Shaw High School.
Event organizers say they thought back to how they celebrated their children when they graduated and how they can make this year’s graduates feel just as special.
“We decided to contact the entire church. Give people the ability to get gifts for them and came up with stations to be able to distant them, but to be able to celebrate them and get them their gifts as we would if we were in the sanctuary," said Margaret Johnson.
“In March when we went to school Friday we didn’t know it was going to be our last day there. We missed our senior trip, prom and all those other things so, having with the church, it makes you feel good," said Elijah Wood, Central High School graduate.
Some of the graduate’s plans include becoming a pharmacy technician, going to school for psychology and majoring in aerospace engineering before becoming an officer in the Navy.
