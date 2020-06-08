Auburn students and community for change hosts protest for black lives

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - While protests for racial injustices and in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have swept the nation, people in the Auburn area are also coming together to send a message that black students and community members matter and that their voices need to be heard.
The rally in the Loveliest City on the Plains began with people of different ages and races peacefully marching around the city and ended with black students and community members sharing their experiences, spoken word and encouraging everyone to continue fighting against racial injustices.
“It’s like really fun being a part of history, because like my dad grew up in the murders of Trayvon Martin and Rodney King, so now I get to teach my children and say like, your momma was out here protesting with everyone else for George Floyd. Take your knee of privilege off my neck," said 13-year-old Mickenzie Johnson.
Jediael Fraser, the organizer of the event, said the march was meant to educate people and he does not want people to just come to the march and stop there.
This is why there was also an opportunity for people to register to vote, learn about different political roles and people running for upcoming elections.
"The more people that can participate in that just you know, it’s going to be more representative you know people out here, they’re you know protesting, like voicing their concerns and all that stuff, but at the end of the day, how do they wield their power, and its the ballot,” said Che Ka.
