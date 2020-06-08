Better Rain Chances Ahead for Tuesday & Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With what’s left of Tropical Storm Cristobal moving inland, moisture that the storm brought into the Deep South is making for some very humid conditions around here. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a good chance at getting wet with a 60-70% coverage of rain and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be mainly in the mid to upper 80s, but we could see a few low 90s if a spot doesn’t pick up much rain or we see a few breaks in the clouds. As we head into Thursday and Friday, conditions will start drying out with the best rain chances pushed down to the south and east. We should start a stretch of completely dry weather this weekend that will carry us into early next week with highs climbing back into the 90s.