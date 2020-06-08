Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley confirms positive COVID-19 case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local nonprofit organization is dealing with the direct impacts of COVID-19.
At least one person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley, according to President and CEO Rodney Close.
He said the organization followed public health protocols and notified staff and parents Friday. Close also said three is no major outbreak at the boys and girls clubs, so they are taking the necessary precautions and continuing their programs
