COVID-19 specimen testing taking place in Salem

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama public health officials are collecting specimen samples for COVID-19 testing in Salem this week.
Health officials will be collecting specimen samples at Concord Baptist Church on Lee Rd. 251 in Salem on Tuesday, June 9 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
People qualify for COVID-19 testing if they meet any of the following requirements:
- Resident of a long-term care facility with lab-confirmed cases in residents or staff
- Hospitalized patient with symptoms
- Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings and first-responders with symptoms
- Residents in long-term care facilities, correctional and detention facilities and shelters with symptoms
- People without symptoms with underlying health conditions, disabilities or living conditions that put them at a higher risk of contracting the virus.
Anyone who meets those requirements and wants to be tested, can call 334-745-5765 to make an appointment.
