COVID-19 specimen testing taking place in Salem
By Alex Jones | June 8, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 3:03 PM

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama public health officials are collecting specimen samples for COVID-19 testing in Salem this week.

Health officials will be collecting specimen samples at Concord Baptist Church on Lee Rd. 251 in Salem on Tuesday, June 9 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

People qualify for COVID-19 testing if they meet any of the following requirements:

  • Resident of a long-term care facility with lab-confirmed cases in residents or staff
  • Hospitalized patient with symptoms
  • Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings and first-responders with symptoms
  • Residents in long-term care facilities, correctional and detention facilities and shelters with symptoms
  • People without symptoms with underlying health conditions, disabilities or living conditions that put them at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Anyone who meets those requirements and wants to be tested, can call 334-745-5765 to make an appointment.

