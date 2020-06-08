Cristobal Weakens to a Depression; More Rain to Start Off the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cristobal has weakened into a tropical depression this morning as it moved further inland from the Louisiana coastline. As we have seen with the storm over the weekend though, rain and storm surge extend well east of the center. More scattered showers are possible today as the outer bands of Cristobal brush East Alabama, with less of a rain chance in West Georgia. Some stronger storms are possible west of the Valley across the rest of Alabama and into Mississippi, but overall our severe threat looks low. Plenty of clouds still around today, keeping highs down into the 80s.
More deep moisture will move in behind Cristobal tomorrow, bringing us all better rain coverage for Tuesday. A front will head our way mid-week, ushering in some more rain and storms for Wednesday before we gradually dry out and see more sunshine for the latter half of the week. Though the incoming front will bring a nice stretch of cooler mornings in the 60s by Thursday, the afternoons will be hot (though fortunately not as muggy as right now) with temperatures closer to 90. Apart from some isolated showers and storms, the weather pattern looks much drier for the latter half of the week and into the weekend.
