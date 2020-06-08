Cristobal Weakens to a Depression; More Rain to Start Off the Week

More deep moisture will move in behind Cristobal tomorrow, bringing us all better rain coverage for Tuesday. A front will head our way mid-week, ushering in some more rain and storms for Wednesday before we gradually dry out and see more sunshine for the latter half of the week. Though the incoming front will bring a nice stretch of cooler mornings in the 60s by Thursday, the afternoons will be hot (though fortunately not as muggy as right now) with temperatures closer to 90. Apart from some isolated showers and storms, the weather pattern looks much drier for the latter half of the week and into the weekend.