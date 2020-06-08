ESPLOST on the Muscogee Co. ballot Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When voters head to the polls in Muscogee County, they will be voting on a special sales tax to benefit the Muscogee County School District.
Officials said we would see the impacts of the proposed tax over the next five years.
The Education Special Purpose Local Special Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) will be on the ballot Tuesday.
According to Dr. David Lewis, Muscogee County’s school superintendent, the ESPLOST would bring $189 million to the school district over the next five years to update technology and facilities, buy new school buses, build a multi-sport athletic complex, and more.
“Every school will be touched by the ESPLOST in one way or another,” Lewis said. “And in addition, so will our museum and library, which are part of our system."
If passed, the proposed sales tax would take one cent of every dollar you spend in the county, like when you go shopping or eat at a restaurant.
“The best thing about the sales tax is everyone gets to participate, not just property owners,” said Pat Hugley Green of the Muscogee County School Board. “All of the visitors that come to Columbus for all of the amenities like White Water rafting, the monthly and weekly graduations at Fort Benning, or just the people that come to dine and shop here from the surrounding counties.”
Lewis said it’s important to note this is not an additional or new tax.
“It’s a continuation of the one cent sales tax we’ve had in place now for about 20 years,” he said.
The previous ESPLOST funded projects like the new Spencer High School, as well as technology and virtual learning used during the pandemic.
A candidate for school board said she believes it’s important we think of the tax as an investment in the future.
“This is our future work force,” Sherrie Aaron said. “We need to get them prepared with all the resources they need to be successful.”
