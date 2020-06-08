Harris County kids to eat free throughout June

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is making sure kids throughout the county have access to food.
HCSD’s Seamless Summer Feeding Program, which is managed through the School Nutrition Program, will operate throughout the month of June.
Any child in the district below the age of 18 can receive a free meal through the program every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Lunches will be given out at the following locations:
- Park Elementary School in Hamilton
- Bethesda Baptist Church in Ellerslie
- Dollar General in Fortson
- Pine Lane Apartments in Pine Mountain
Children will receive two breakfast items and two lunch items on Monday and Wednesday and three breakfast items and three lunch items on Friday.
Community agencies and churches can also coordinate with staff to pick up meals at Park Elementary by calling 706-628-5814.
