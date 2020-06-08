Kendrick High School in Columbus honors students with graduation parade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With most of the class of 2020 graduation ceremonies canceled, Kendrick High School in Columbus wanted to make it up to its seniors.
Monday, the school hosted a senior graduation parade. Students received their diplomas with social distancing in mind.
"For us, we think it's big for our students,” said Kendrick High principal, Alonzo James. “It’s big for our community and it's big for our school district to be able recognize our kids. We wanted them to know that we have always been thinking about them and that we always want to recognize them. So, it's very big for our students, and for our community, and for our district."
Students also received KHS souvenirs. Kendrick High also has an in-person graduation scheduled for July.
