Lanett man charged with attempted murder after shooting on S. 2nd Ave.

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett man is behind bars after being arrested in connection to a shooting that left one man hospitalized.
Officers were called to the 200 block of S. 2nd Ave. in Lanett on Friday, June 5 in reference to a shooting. On scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
An investigation led to the identification of the suspect as 26-year-old Terrell Woodson. He was arrested a short time later and charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and multiple other offenses.
The attempted murder charge has led to Woodson not receiving bond at this time. He is currently being held in the Chambers County Detention Facility.
