LIST: Races and candidates on Georgia ballots across the Chattahoochee Valley

WEST GEORGIA (WTVM) - Voters across the Peach State will finally head to the polls tomorrow, June 9, in an election initially set for late March.
New voting machines led Georgia elections officials to move the primary elections off of Super Tuesday, March 3 in favor of a later March election day.
The COVID-19 pandemic then led to that day being pushed to mid-May and, now, early June.
In order to make voters more comfortable in taking part in the democratic process in the wake of COVID-19, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in the state, many of whom took advantage of the opportunity.
Both national and local races will appear on the ballot, whether voters filled out an absentee ballot, voted early or waited until election day to head to the polls.
WTVM will be covering numerous races across the Chattahoochee Valley.
Below are a list of races voters will see on the ballots.
NOTE: Only races with opposition are being included in this list. For example, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are the presumptive nominees for President of the United States and are, therefore, not included in this list.
NOTE: This story will be updated with election night results as they come in.
United States Senate
- David Perdue (R), incumbent
- Sarah Riggs Amico (D)
- Marckeith DeJesus (D)
- James Knox (D)
- Tricia Carpenter McCracken (D)
- Jon Ossoff (D)
- Maya Dillard Smith (D)
- Teresa Tomlinson (D), former Columbus mayor
United States House of Representatives, District 2
- Sanford Bishop (D), incumbent
- Vivian L. Childs (R)
- Don Cole (R)
United States House of Representatives, District 3
- Drew Ferguson (R), incumbent
- Val Almonord (D)
Georgia State Senate, District 15
- Ed Harbison (D), incumbent
- Teddy Reese (D)
Georgia State House of Representatives, District 134
- Richard H. Smith (R), incumbent
- Carl Sprayberry (D)
- William Tauxe (D)
Georgia State House of Representatives, District 138
- Mike Cheokas (R), incumbent
- Marc Arnett (D)
Georgia State House of Representatives, District 151
- Gerald E. Greene (R), incumbent
- Joyce Barlow (D)
District Attorney
- Julia Slater (D), incumbent
- Mark Jones (D)
County Commissioner - Post 2
- James Morton, incumbent
- Timothy Biddle
Coroner
- Jameson Price (R)
- Ronald Hedgecoke
- Elizabeth Lewis
Board of Education - Post 1
- Carrie Morgan Jackson, incumbent
- Kenyana White
Board of Education - Post 2
- Teresa L. Smith (D)
- Marcella Mellick
Magistrate Judge
- Johnny Floyd Jr. (D)
- Christy Humber (D)
- Charelle Russell Radcliffe (D)
County Commissioner - District 5
- Ernest Jenkins (R), incumbent
- Ronald “Ronnie” Walker (D)
Probate Judge
- Hannah Anderson
- Clay Bagwell
County Commissioner - District 4
- Bob Allen (R)
- Tom Carr (R)
- Richie Grantham (R)
- Bobby Irions (R)
County Commissioner - District 5
- Susan C. Andrews (R), incumbent
- Frank Dillard (R)
Board of Education - District 6
- Steven Goodnoe, incumbent
- Frank Parmer
City Council - District 4
- Elaine Gillispie
- Toyia Tucker
Sheriff
- Donna Tompkins (D), incumbent
- Pam Brown (D)
- Greg Countryman (D)
- Mark LaJoye (R)
School Board - District 3
- Vanessa Jackson, incumbent
- Sherrie Aaron
School Board - District 7
- Cathy Williams, incumbent
- Walter Taylor
County Commissioner - At-Large
- Bill Addison (R)
- Marshall Fontaine (R)
- Clifton Holloman (D)
- Jamie McCardle (R)
- Samuel Schiro (R)
- Lance Scott (D)
Sheriff
- Derrell Neal (D), incumbent
- Michael Kirby (R)
Tax Commissioner
- Phylis Ewing Blocker (R), incumbent
- Rebecca McCardle (R)
- Shondra Odom (R)
Board of Education - District 2
- Richard Brown
- Brandon Grier
- Raymond Hindle
County Commissioner - District 2
- Mary Bray (D), incumbent
- Rosla Plant (R)
Coroner
- Johnny Worley (D), incumbent
- Kristian Ellis (D)
Tax Commissioner
- Catherine “Cat” Jenkins (R)
- Tiffany Prather (D)
County Commissioner - Post 1
- Jim Hayes, incumbent
- Allen Forte
County Commissioner - Post 2
- Danny Blackmon, incumbent
- Richard Baggett
Sheriff
- Billy Joe (BJ) Foster (D), incumbent
- Charles Davis (D)
- Robert Garrett (R)
- Buddy Nolan (D)
County Commissioner - District 2
- Tina Dence (D)
- Elijah Hodge Jr. (D)
- Jeff McCarter (R)
County Commissioner - District 4
- Lamar White (R), incumbent
- Jennifer Pearson (D)
Sheriff
- Eddie Fairbanks (D), incumbent
- Mike Blanton (D)
Magistrate Judge
- Sarah Torbert, incumbent
- Cassandra Flowers
Board of Commissioners - At-Large
- Greg Barineau (R), incumbent
- Bill McClellan (R)
Sheriff
- Henry Shane Tondee (R), incumbent
- Marc Ellis (R)
- Shawn Foltz (R)
Board of Education - At-Large
- Jim Sellars (R), incumbent
- Steven “Buck” James (R)
County Commissioner - District 3
- Kenneth E. Hamilton (D)
- William Reid (R)
County Commissioner - District 5
- Thomas Jordan (D), incumbent
- Jessie L. Smith Jr. (D)
Coroner
- Greg Hancock (D), incumbent
- Clifford Walton Jr. (D)
Judge of Probate Court
- Stephanie Bennett, incumbent
- Kimberly Page
Sheriff
- Eric Bryant (D)
- Phillip Daniel (R)
Chief Magistrate Court Judge
- Crystal Cleveland (D)
- Tracy Hall (R)
- Adrian Scarborough (D)
County Commissioner - District 1
- Tyrone Nelson (D), incumbent
- Randy Butts (D)
County Commissioner - District 5
- Allen Wayne Biggs (D)
- Larry L. Sparks (D)
Coroner
- Clinton Cosby (D), incumbent
- Rick Harris (D)
Judge of Probate Court
- Danny Barron Sr. (D)
- Andrew Hall (D)
- Sherrell Terry (D)
School Board - District 1
- Quintella Carter (D), incumbent
- Sallie “Sal” Howard (D)
- Anton “Mudd” Turner (D)
School Board - District 5
- Harrison Couch (D), incumbent
- Mildred Biggs (D)
County Commissioner - District 4
- Morris Jones (R), incumbent
- Donald Boyd (R)
- Yvonne Lopez (D)
County Commissioner - District 2
- Ellis Cadenhead (R), incumbent
- Andrew Moody Sr. (D)
- Ken Ragan (R)
County Commissioner - District 3
- Lewis Davis Jr. (R), incumbent
- Snyda Ogletree (D)
- Cora Pleasant (D)
Coroner
- Brandon Adams (R)
- Erin Hackley (R)
Judge of Probate Court
- Debbie Wade, incumbent
- Leslie Jones
Sheriff
- James Woodruff (R), incumbent
- Jeremy Bolt (R)
- Ricky Ward (D)
Board of Education - District 2
- Frank Barnes
- Ferrell Blair
Board of Education - District 3
- Brandon Brooks, incumbent
- Nick Simpson
Board of Education - District 5
- Catherine Hunt, incumbent
- Tommy Callaway
Board of Education - District 6
- Joe Franklin, incumbent
- Tripp Foster
Judge of State Court
- Luther Jones
- Wesley Leonard
- Kyle Lovejoy
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.