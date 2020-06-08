PROFILE: Elaine Gillispie, running for Columbus City Council District 4

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is nearly here in the Peach State. Polls open Tuesday, June 9 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
There are many choices you will have to make when it comes your turn to cast your ballot. This year, there are two elections when it comes to Columbus City Council’s District Four seat.
One to determine who sits on council for the rest of 2020 because of the incumbent’s retirement. The other election will determine who holds the seat for the next four years.
If you live on the east side of Columbus, between Macon Rd. and Saint Mary’s Rd., there is a good chance you live in the part of the city represented in district four.
Elaine Gillispie is one of those residents and has been for 30 years, and is now hoping to represent her neighbors on Columbus City Council.
“Now I want to be the eyes and ears for the people of the district," Gillispie said. "It’s important that when you represent people, they know you’re going to represent them and not outsiders or people who think they can buy your election.”
Gillispie’s background includes service to her country and her community. A U.S. Army veteran, who has also served as a Columbus firefighter, worked at the tax commissioner’s office and even served under Congressman Sanford Bishop. She said her experience is just one reason you should vote for her.
“Because I don’t need on the job training," Gillispie said. "I have experience. I have worked in city government. I have liaisons with federal and state, people we need to talk, if I can’t help you I know who to call.”
Gillispie said she views the council position as a full-time job. If elected, she says she will be hard working, self-sufficient and accessible.
“I want to make sure Carver Park is safe. I live in Forrest Park and I hear the gunshots, no one has to call me about those, I hear them every day," Gillispie said. "I think there should be a pool at Shirley Winston. I think, I know we need to invest in our children. I know I’m not running for school board but the thing is that children are our future. They’re 40 percent of our population but 100 percent of our future and we have to make sure there’s something here for them.”
Running against Gillispie for the four-year seat is Toyia Tucker. In the special election to see who holds the seat for the rest of the year is Gillispie, Tucker and Valerie Thompson.
