PROFILE: Elaine Gillispie, running for Columbus City Council District 4

“I want to make sure Carver Park is safe. I live in Forrest Park and I hear the gunshots, no one has to call me about those, I hear them every day," Gillispie said. "I think there should be a pool at Shirley Winston. I think, I know we need to invest in our children. I know I’m not running for school board but the thing is that children are our future. They’re 40 percent of our population but 100 percent of our future and we have to make sure there’s something here for them.”