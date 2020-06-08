PROFILE: GA House of Representatives - District 134 candidate, William Tauxe

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you did not have a chance to cast your ballot during early voting, you still have one more opportunity. Election Day for the Georgia Primary is Tuesday, June 9 from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
William Tauxe says he is hoping to make a difference for the state of Georgia.
He grew up in Atlanta, studied at Yale University, taught public high school in Brooklyn, and is now finishing up a residency at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Now, he is hoping to add Georgia State Representative 134 to his list of experiences.
“I was drawn to run initially because of the lack of opposition Richard Smith has faced in the past," Tauxe said. "I wanted the opportunity for somebody with whom I agreed.”
Tauxe is running against incumbent Richard Smith who has held the seat since 2005. According to the district map, this seat covers parts of Muscogee and Harris Counties... including Catula, Ellerslie and Columbus.
The coronavirus is impacting Tauxe’s ability to campaign... he said COVID has also shed light on issues state leaders should look into.
“As we’ve been getting into the pandemic, it’s really illustrated some of the flaws we have in our Georgia state health system," Tauxe said. "Seven hospitals have closed in the last 10 years. It’s not a place where hospitals open up, it’s a place where they go out of business.”
On Election Day, Tauxe will face off against Carl Sprayberry for the Democratic Seat. The winner will challenge incumbent Richard Smith in the November General Election.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.