Reward of up to $10K offered for information in National Civil War Naval Museum arson case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A reward is being offer for information in an arson case at the National Civil War Naval Museum in Columbus.
A reward of up to 10,000 will be awarded for information leading to an arrest and conviction in arson of a barn located in the back of the museum. The fire happened June 1.
The barn contained valuable historic artifacts and once housed an old ship, tools, modern boats, engines, and more.
To report information on the case, call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.