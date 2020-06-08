Smiths Station community joins hands for solidarity walk

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Allies, compassion and unity are three words to describe a solidarity march that took place in Smiths Station over the weekend.
They began with a prayer, a march around the city and ended in eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, which is the approximate time former officer Derek Chauvin reportedly held his knee on George Floyd’s neck.
The organizer of the event said he wants to amplify black voices.
“I wanted people to speak. I didn’t wanna walk, be quiet, just walk, no. We got to let our voice be heard. You know I can’t breathe, say his name, black lives matter. You know we will be heard. I promise you," said Jervonte Morgan, organizer.
A common message from people at the march was the importance of ally-ship. Smiths Station resident Jess Vigeland said she came as an ally and when people hear ‘black lives matter,’ they should not assume others’ lives do not.
“It goes without being said that all lives matter, but right now the task at hand is to ensure that everybody knows black lives matter. This is what needs to be heard," said Vigeland.
Vigeland also said she does not want to stay quiet on issues affecting other people in the community.
For others who came out, racism and police brutality hits home.
“I’ve seen it to where police are supposed to be the de-escalators and they’re really the ones that are heightening the violence, and it’s crazy to me, you know? I have a black dad, I have a black brother, I have a black mom, I’m black, so it hits me on a different level. It is personal," said Deisha Bell.
One Alabama woman said it is important to fight for what is right, although it can be mentally taxing sometimes.
“The other day, I felt really drained from posting and looking at all of the videos and stories and watching George Floyd’s video, I mean to a point of tears, and you have to take a step back for a minute, but you still have to continue to fight. You still have to fight for justice," said Chiquita James.
