Woman arrested after Columbus shooting leaves man with multiple injuries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An afternoon shooting in Columbus has left one man recovering from his injuries and a woman behind bars.
Columbus police were called to the 3100 block of 4th Ave. at approximately 4:10 p.m. on June 7 in reference to a shooting.
Officers located the 25-year-old victim who had gunshot wounds on his right forearm and right hip. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time.
An investigation by the CPD Robbery and Assault Unit led to the arrest of 24-year-old Toyee Britton.
She is being held in the Muscogee County Jail where she is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
