Anthem pledges $50M over five years to fight racial inequality in healthcare (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | June 9, 2020 at 12:37 AM EDT - Updated June 9 at 12:37 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Anthem and the Anthem Foundation pledged $50 million Monday over the next five years to help end racial and healthcare inequities.

The parent company of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield said it’s taking action against long standing injustice, racial inequality, and health disparities in America. The company said the investment will reinforce its partnerships with national and community organizations that are working tirelessly to combat these inequalities.

