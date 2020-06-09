Columbus State University ROTC cadets to be sworn in virtually

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four Columbus State University ROTC cadets will be sworn into office Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m.
This commission is the Army’s largest National Commissioning Ceremony to date. More than 1,000 Second Lieutenants across the nation will take their oath.
CSU graduates to be commissioned include Durrell and Tatianna Blake, who are husband and wife, Kenney Brown and Alexander Yue.
Durrell Blake commissioned as an Engineer Officer. Tatianna Blake commissioned as a Transportation Officer. The two met while in CSU’s ROTC program and married last year. The couple will be stationed in Fort Hood, Texas.
Kenney Brown was selected out of hundreds of cadets to be featured. He recently commissioned into the Army as an Infantry Officer. Brown will be stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Alexander Yue is now in medical school at Emory University, commissioned with an educational delay, and will be joining the Army Medical Corps after graduating from medical school. He graduated from CSU with a bachelor of science in biology and a bachelor of arts in chemistry. Earlier this year, Yue received CSU’s Faculty Cup award, the highest honor presented to one graduating CSU student each year.
Cadets will participate from their homes via Facebook and YouTube live events.
