Drive-by shooting at Phenix City house party leaves one dead

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A late night party in Phenix City ended after someone reportedly drove up to a house and began firing shots, killing one person.
Officers were called to the 200 block of 16th Ave. South at 12:45 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
There they found a man, later identified as 19-year-old Zion Quondarious Highsmith of Smiths Station, lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Highsmith was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional and rushed into surgery, but passed away at approximately 4:30 a.m.
An investigation found that a small, light-colored four-door sedan pulled up in front of the house at approximately 12:43 a.m. and started firing a gun at the house and people attending the party. Highsmith was reportedly outside near the street when this occurred.
No other injuries were reported. There is no word on any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact PCPD at 334-448-2819.
