Free professional development classes at Columbus Tech prove successful

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbus Technical College began offering free professional development classes online, and, as more than 600 people can attest, they have proven successful.
In a little more than one month, 677 individuals have earned 2,400 professional development certificates.
Of those 2,400 certificates, almost 1,900 were earned by Georgia residents and 900 of those in Muscogee County.
“Being able to provide these courses in an online platform has made them much more accessible to a larger audience,” said Jamie Loyd, Columbus Tech’s Vice President of Economic Development and Strategic Partnerships. “The courses take an average of two hours to complete and users can go at their own pace. When they’re finished, they have a certificate showing they have either acquired or honed valuable skills.”
They are currently offering nine professional development courses, including:
- Ten Soft Skills
- Attention Management
- Business Etiquette
- Business Writing (Basic & Advanced)
- Customer Service
- Emotional Intelligence
- Goal Setting & Getting Things Done
- Time Management
- Job Search Skills
Columbus Tech is planning on releasing a course in Telework and Telecommuting.
