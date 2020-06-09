Ft. Benning responds to growing calls to rename army bases named after Confederate generals

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - There are growing calls to rename army bases that are named after Confederate generals.
Ryan McCarthy, secretary of the army, is considering the idea. Fort Benning is named after Henry Benning, a Confederate general who was present at the Battle of Gettysburg.
The army installation sent a statement Tuesday that said Fort Benning supports the army senior leaders’ decision to be part of this national conversation.
Read the full statement below:
