Graham re-signs with River Dragons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons have re-signed forward MJ Graham for the upcoming 2020-21 FPHL season, the team announced on Monday.
Graham was a team leaders in the Dragons’ inaugual season. He led the squad in goals (24) and points (55) and penalty minutes (121), and was second on the team in assists (31).
The signing means the team retains his FPHL rights, with the possibility of Graham moving on to a higher classification for the upcoming season.
The River Dragons will begin practice in mid-October.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.