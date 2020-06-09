Local anglers prepare for Bassmaster Elite at Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s the day before a tournament, and that means an early start for Kyle Welcher.
"I'm out here from five o'clock in the morning until eight o'clock at night,” Welcher said, “so all day everyday we're out here like 15 hours a day."
Tuesday meant final preparations for the Bassmaster Elite Tournament at Lake Eufaula. But prep day is less about catching fish than it is about finding the places to fish.
"We're not trying to actually catch anything today,” Welcher said. “We're trying to find something we think is a hot spot fish will keep coming to this week."
As a native of Opelika, Welcher's been to this lake plenty of times before, but it's not necessarily an advantage.
"I've never been here in early June, so as far as this time of the year, I don't know a lot about this lake, but as far as just knowing where they normally get, I definitely know more than that than most guys."
"It can burn you just as much as it can help,” said Steve Kennedy of Auburn. I've learned that a lot over the years."
Kennedy is also familiar with the lake. He's hoping Tuesday’s study can help him out for the tournament.
“Today I'm going out looking for that motherload again,” said Kennedy. “Hopefully when they turn the water on, they'll get to biting enough so I can find me a spot."
Both Welcher and Kennedy had success on Tuesday. They’re hoping they can have more when it counts.
"I really don't know what's there,” Welcher said, “so right now it's a lot of uncertainty and day one we're trying to make it happen." "I'm just excited to get out there,” said Kennedy. “I'm excited to get fishing. I've been hanging out at the house, I've been taking social distancing to the extreme…. I'm super stoked about going fishing."
The boats will launch at 5:45 am CT on Wednesday, with weigh-in set to begin at 2 pm CT.
The tournament runs through Saturday.
