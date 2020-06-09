Long lines, technical issues plague Georgia primary election day three months in the making

One viewer reported putting her voting card into the machine that then asked her for a PIN, which she did not have. Poll workers, as well as the manager, had her re-insert her voting card, but she received an error message. She then went to re-scan her driver’s license to restart the process, when the scanner stated she had already voted. After receiving a provisional ballot 20 minutes later, she realized the presidential race and the Muscogee County ESPLOST were not listed on her ballot and had to receive another provisional ballot.