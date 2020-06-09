Long lines, technical issues plague Georgia primary election day three months in the making

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New voting machines in the state of Georgia led to primary elections being moved from Super Tuesday, Mar. 3 to later in the month. The COVID-19 pandemic then led to the elections being delayed twice more until ultimately falling on June 9.
In order to make voters more comfortable in taking part in the democratic process in the wake of COVID-19, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in the state, many of whom took advantage of the opportunity.
WTVM News Leader 9 has received multiple phone calls and messages from concerned citizens who showed up to their polling places to vote, only to have casting their ballots take longer than expected due to technical issues.
One viewer reported putting her voting card into the machine that then asked her for a PIN, which she did not have. Poll workers, as well as the manager, had her re-insert her voting card, but she received an error message. She then went to re-scan her driver’s license to restart the process, when the scanner stated she had already voted. After receiving a provisional ballot 20 minutes later, she realized the presidential race and the Muscogee County ESPLOST were not listed on her ballot and had to receive another provisional ballot.
Voter turnout, as well as social distancing due to COVID-19, has also led to voters seeing longer than normal lines outside their precinct, like in the photo above at Canaan Baptist Church.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s office released the following statement:
Polls will remain open until 7:00 p.m. tonight. You can click here for updates on results as they become available after polls close.
News Leader 9 has reached out to Director of Elections Nancy Boren for comment.
