More Showers and Storms Around Through Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Oppressive humidity not letting up in the wake of Cristobal keeping the weather mighty muggy for today and Wednesday. In addition to the sticky conditions, rain coverage will be around 50-70% through tomorrow with showers and storms producing capable of producing heavy downpours with all of the moisture in the air. Highs still look to run in the upper 80s through tomorrow with more clouds and higher rain chances, but low 90s also a possibility again for the latter half of the week as we dry out.