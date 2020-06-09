More Storms For Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A weak cold front will push across the region on Wednesday. Ahead of it, numerous thunderstorms will break out across the Valley tomorrow afternoon. The strongest storms could produce strong gusty winds & hail.
Drier air filters in behind the front for Thursday & Friday. With it, lots of sunshine & lower humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s, with lows in the 60s.
A typical summertime pattern resumes by the weekend into next week, with daily pop-up showers & storms, hot temperatures, and a muggy feel.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.