Muscogee County School Board addresses national social injustices during meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board tapped into the conversation of social injustices in the country during its meeting Monday.
The board started the meeting with a statement from the superintendent addressing the recent pandemic and also the various social injustices happening across the nation.
"The past few months have been nothing short of difficult,” said Superintendent Dr. David Lewis. “Recently, our nation has suffered its wounds from racism and reoccurring oppression heightened with the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Such acts of racial violence against black people have taken place throughout or nation’s history too often without justice being rendered. Racism is a pandemic in itself facing us that must be eradicated.
The board also announced that Pat Hugley Green is now the Georgia School Board Association’s state board chair. The board is working with the United Way to place a coordinator in Dorothy Height Elementary School.
If the school board decides to move forward, it’s already secured a $500,000 grant to hire a coordinator.
