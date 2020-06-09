Muscogee County School Board addresses national social injustices during meeting

"The past few months have been nothing short of difficult,” said Superintendent Dr. David Lewis. “Recently, our nation has suffered its wounds from racism and reoccurring oppression heightened with the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Such acts of racial violence against black people have taken place throughout or nation’s history too often without justice being rendered. Racism is a pandemic in itself facing us that must be eradicated.