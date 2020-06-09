Napier playing catch-up as workouts start at LaGrange High

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - It's been a challenging few months for new LaGrange High head football coach Matt Naper.
“It was a tough time,” Napier said. “It’s something that I’ve never been through in my life. You’ve never had a situation like this occur."
Napier took over the Grangers just before COVID-19 hit. Then he had to coach his team via Zoom meetings. So how do you instill your culture in a new program virtually?
“I think when you talk about culture, you talk about relationships,” said Napier. “The kid's got to know that you care about them before you have expectations and demands. Being there for them, being there through this time, checking on them, that comes before any kind of strategy or any kind of offense or defense. You build relationships with people.”
With no spring practice, he has to learn about his team on the fly. These June workouts could tell him a lot.
“You can do as many of these drills and get them in as best shape,” Napier said. “Put a helmet and shoulder pads on, it's different. You can find out a lot about this kid's character and you can find about your team's character during those moments. Definitely this part tells me what kids can overcome that.”
He's getting a later start with a new team, but he thinks he can get them ready for game day.
“There definitely is a sense of urgency. How quickly can we get installed what we want to do? Right now without a football, that makes it quite difficult. You've got to think outside the box. You've got to think of ways to have the kids as prepared. When August 7th, August 14th comes around you have to be ready to go.”
Napier's just happy to be back coaching football again.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life, to be a head football coach,” Napier said. “To get the go-ahead, it’s exciting. It’s what you live for, it’s what you’ve been praying for your whole life.”
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.