New director of Columbus Civic Center recommended for approval by council

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new director for the Columbus Civic center has been recommended.
City Manager Isaiah Hugley selected Robert “Rob” Landers to fill the position. Hugley will go before the Columbus City Council for approval of the appointment Tuesday, June 23 during the council’s business meeting.
Landers has over 10 years of experience in event operation and venue management. He also has a proven record of successfully overseeing logistics and administration of events, security, guest services, crowd management, food services, and operations. Landers has executed successful large-scale events at the Mercedes Benz Stadium and Philips Arena with between 5,000 and 70,000 attendees.
“Rob’s knowledge, background, and experience in venue management provides for a good transition for the city of Columbus. He comes highly recommended by my selection committee of Deputy City Managers Lisa Goodwin and Pam Hodge, Finance Director Angelica Alexander, and Human Resources Director Reather Hollowell. I believe he will be a good fit for our community," said Hugley.
Landers is certified as a trained crowd management instructor through the International Association of Venue Management and is also risk and incident certified through the National Center of Spectator Sports Safety and Security. He ServSafe manager certified through the National Restaurant Association.
Landers was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri but currently resides in the metro Atlanta area.
