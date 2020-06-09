Nursing homes in Columbus continue to see coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As coronavirus cases appear to be declining in many parts of the country, nursing homes in Georgia and elsewhere are still being hit hard by the virus.
The latest numbers released from state health officials Monday show two deaths from the virus at Magnolia Manor in Columbus. The facility is reporting a total of 30 positive cases among patients and three among its staff.
Muscogee Manor in Columbus is also heavily impacted by coronavirus. The facility has had 31 confirmed cases and seven patients have died while six have recovered. Thirty-three staff members have tested positive for the virus.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.