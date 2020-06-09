Troopers: I-85 SB near Shorter to be closed for hours

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a collision between two 18-wheelers earlier Tuesday afternoon, Interstate 85 southbound will be closed for an extended period of time.
Around 5:30 p.m., Alabama Law Enforcement Senior Trooper Michael Carswell said Interstate 85 southbound from mile marker 19 will be closed for approximately 10 hours; he said clean up of the scene is expected to take that long.
He said the injuries sustained in the crash do not appear to be life-threatening.
Around 3 p.m. a crash near Shorter at mile post 20 originally caused all lanes to shut down. Shortly afterwards, Carswell updated that all northbound lanes were open.
Carswell says traffic is being rerouted onto US 80 at Exit 22.
The Waugh/Mt Meigs Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the crash scene where they say there was an entrapment reported.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.