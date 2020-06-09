Troy University police chief fired after social media comments

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy University chief of police has been fired following comments he made on social media.
Troy Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Jr. said after a thorough investigation, the university has terminated the employment of John McCall as chief of its police department. Hawkins said McCall’s comments on social media about the death of George Floyd do not reflect the values of the university, and there is a lack of confidence in his ability to serve students, faculty and staff.
“Over the last few days, we have heard from many of you who have expressed hurt, anger and deep concern,” Hawkins posted on Facebook. “Your voices have been heard and shared with the investigating committee. TROY is committed to being part of the national conversation about racism, and our Dean of Students will be leading listening sessions with campus police, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other stakeholders. Our goal is to hear how University Police can best serve our campuses and ensure that their practices align with our values.”
On Wednesday, McCall was suspended due to his comments. WSFA 12 News has not been able to confirm the specific comments he made. When he announced the chief’s suspension, Hawkins said:
“We firmly reject any suggestion that George Floyd contributed to his death or that his actions justified the lethal force inflicted on him. We support the calls for reform and an end to police violence that disproportionately targets our black citizens.”
