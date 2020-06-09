Voting hours extended in Muscogee Co. due to technical issues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voting precincts in Muscogee County will remain open until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Muscogee County Elections and Registrations, voters experienced some delay at two precincts and were redirected to other precincts. It has been ordered that all precincts in Muscogee County remain open until 9 p.m.
New Leader 9 also received multiple phone calls and messages from concerned citizens who showed up to their polling places to vote, only to have casting their ballots take longer than expected due to technical issues.
