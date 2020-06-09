WATCH LIVE: Funeral for George Floyd taking place in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (WTVM) - George Floyd will be laid to rest today alongside his mother in Houston, Texas.
ABC News is providing live coverage of the event that you can watch here. The service is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m.
His funeral will be private. Some 6,000 people attended a public memorial service Monday in Houston, where he grew up.
Floyd’s death, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, has sparked peaceful protests, and some violence, across the nation.
