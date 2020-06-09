44-year-old Columbus man reported missing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and the family of a 44-year-old Columbus man are concerned for his safety.
Dwayne Bankston was last seen on Friday, June 5 in Columbus.
He drives a white 2005 Hyundai Elantra similar to the one seen in the photo above with Georgia tag PIT5608.
Bankston was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and possibly khaki pants.
He is 5′7″ tall and approximately 225 pounds.
Anyone with information on Bankston’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449.
