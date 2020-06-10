Columbus woman faces 18 charges of fraud, exploiting senior

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman has been arrested on multiple card fraud charges and exploitation of a senior.
On April 21, an elderly woman reported that she noticed several unauthorized charges on her bank account totaling several thousand dollars.
A police investigation led to the arrest of 27-year-old Emily Drury, on June 6, who stole the woman’s bank card.
She faces a total of 18 charges, including:
- 9 counts of financial transaction card fraud
- 9 counts of exploitation of an elder person
Drury has a long history of theft and drug use. She is being held at the Muscogee County Jail.
