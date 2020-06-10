ELECTION RESULTS: Marshal Greg Countryman emerges as front runner in Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s race

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Although election day is over, results are still coming in as votes are being counted.
Results won’t be official until they are verified by the board, but it’s clear that Marshal Greg Countryman is expected to face off against Republican candidate Mark LaJoye in November.
It was a hot and humid election day. Some were in-and-out of the polls quickly while others waited hours. As locations begin reporting results, a clear front runner pushed ahead as the Democratic candidate for the Muscogee County sheriff position. Countryman remains in the lead.
“I’ve established a lot of good relationships in North Columbus, South Columbus, East Columbus and West Columbus, and I’ve always tried to foster a one Columbus relationship,” Countryman said. "So, that paid off last night at the polls.”
This means incumbent Sheriff Donna Tompkins is wrapping up her term and leaving office.
“To the voters, I would say thank you for supporting me," incumbent Sheriff Donna Tompkins said, "And to the winning candidate, I would say the people have decided and best of luck. Prayers go with you.”
Pam Brown is also trailing behind Countryman. She said this was the last time she’s running. Now, she encourages the public to continue doing their part.
“My message to the voters would be to continue to go for change and they need to research the candidates that run for these positions," Brown said.
When a winner of the primary race is finalized, the next step will be to face off against Mark LaJoye in the November general election.
“We didn’t underestimate the current sheriff," Countryman said. "We’re not going to underestimate my opponent in November.”
Mark LaJoye said he’s confident his skills, leadership, and abilities will lead him to office.
