Fed to keep buying bonds and sees no rate hike through 2022

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday June 3, approved an expansion of its $500 billion emergency program to support state and local governments. The expansion will allow all states to have at least two cities or counties eligible to tap the Fed support program regardless of population. (Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)